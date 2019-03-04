South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested By SAPS Chatsworth for Murder

press release

After being on the run from police for over a year, a 29-year-old murder suspect was arrested by Chatsworth detectives on Sunday 3 March 2019. It is alleged that on 3 February 2018, a 55 year old victim was assaulted by the suspect during a domestic dispute. The victim sustain severe injuries resulting in the victim being hospitalised. The victim later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The suspect fled from Welbedacht East and was on the run since. SAPS Chatsworth is investigating a case of murder. The accused will appear at the Chatsworth Magistrates Court in due course.

On Friday 1 March 2019, Chatsworth Police arrested a 21-year-old suspect within hours of a murder. It is alleged that on Friday night, a domestic dispute occurred at an informal settlement in Montford where the victim was allegedly stabbed to death by the suspect. Paramedics pronounced an African male deceased at the scene. On Monday 4 March 2019 the accused will appear at the Chatsworth Magistrates Court on charges of murder.