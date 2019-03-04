Namibia: Chasing Pack Closes in On Black Africa

THE chasing pack closed in on Black Africa with victories in the MTC Premiership over the weekend, with the exception of Mighty Gunners who dropped points against Civics.

Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by Civics at the Mokati Stadium, but African Stars, Life Fighters and Citizens all picked up victories to close the gap on BA.

On Friday night, Stars beat Blue Waters 1-0 through a goal by striker Chrispin Mbewe.

In a match of few highlights, Mbewe scored the winning goal early in the second half when he volleyed home a fine cross by Gustav Isaak.

Isaak and Edwin Korukuve also came close to scoring for Stars, while Enrico Hoebeb shot narrowly wide in the closing stages, but on the whole the match failed to live up to expectations.

The result sees Stars moving up to 25 points in second place - seven points behind Black Africa, while they have now also finally made up their fixture deficit, with both teams having played 13 matches.

Life Fighters continued their fantastic early season form with a 3-1 home victory against Eleven Arrows on Saturday.

Their star striker Issaskar Gurirab scored a brace and Silas Mutumbilua one goal, as they recorded their seventh victory of the season to remain third on the log on 24 points.

Gurirab's brace now puts him well clear on the goal scoring chart with 12 goals from 13 matches, three ahead of McCartney Naweseb of Black Africa.

Citizens moved up to fourth position on the log on 23 points after beating Julinho Sporting 3-2 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

They got off to a great start as two quick goals by Christof Tjombombi and Stewartd Goagoseb put them 2-0 up after only three minutes.

Julinho captain Mwala Muwana pulled one back from the penalty spot after a handball early in the second half, while Citizens suffered a setback when Tjombombi received a second yellow card and had to leave the field.

Citizens, however, continued to attack and a goal by substitute Nino Kooper put them 3-1 ahead midway through the second half.

Julinho won a late penalty, also converted by Muwana, but it was not enough as Citizens held on to a 3-2 victory.

Tigers, meanwhile, hit their straps with a comprehensive 7-3 victory against Young Brazilian at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

Ferdinand Karongee opened their account, heading in a cross by Jackson Johannes, while Mapenzi Muwanei made it 2-0 in identical fashion, heading in Johannes' cross.

A second goal by Muwanei after a quick exchange of passes with Stanley Llewellyn gave Tigers a comfortable 3-0 lead at the break.

Young Brazilian, to their credit, never gave up and fought back in the second half, but both defences were weak and let in a lot of goals.

Wayne Esterhuizen opened Brazilian's account with a fine shot, but a cracking shot by Absalom Iimbondi put Tigers 4-1 ahead on 58 minutes.

Bernatu Cloete added Young Brazilian's second goal after a goalkeeping error by Immanuel Immanuel, but Stanley Llewellyn restored Tigers' advantage with a shot from the edge of the box.

Bryan Bantam scored Young Brazilians' third when he headed in from a free kick, but two late goals by George Nyirenda and Muna Katupose gave Tigers a comfortable win.

The victory sees Tigers moving up two places to seventh on the log on 17 points, while Brazilian move down to 13th position, just above the relegation zone.