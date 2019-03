In his message, Xi expressed profound condolences over the passing of Rene and extended his sympathy to the relatives of the former president.

Calling Rene an old friend of the Chinese people, Xi said that Rene had made important contributions to advancing the cause of China-Seychelles friendship.

China is willing to work with Seychelles to push forward their friendly relations and cooperation in order to bring more benefits to the two countries and peoples, Xi said.