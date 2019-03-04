Malawi/Mozambique: Wadabwa Completes Move to Desportivo De Maputo

Be Forward Wanderers striker Peter Wadabwa has completed a move to Desportivo de Maputo, a Mozambique top-flight Mocambola league.

Wadabwa confirmed the has signed a one-year contract.

He said the deal comes when Wanderers had no offered any contract extension.

"God is good, he has opened another door of opportunity for me. What I will be receiving here [as perks] will be three times higher than what I was getting at Wanderers," disclosed Wadabwa.

Meanwhile, a TN Stars striker Stain Dave has joined ENH Vilankulo of Mozambie on a seaon-long loan deal.