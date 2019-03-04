Malawi: Synod Calls for Selfless Leaders - Joyce Banda Says Malawians Should Recognize Its Fallen Heroes

Livingstonia Synod of the Church of Central African Presbyterian, Ekwendeni congregation has applauded the former president Joyce Banda for embracing servant leadership and love for a common person.

Reverend Isaac Malongo of Ekwendeni Mission said this during a church service held in honour of Martyrs who lost their lives during the March 3 1959 uprising.

In his sermon titled, "Seeking a better life to humanity", Malongo urged Malawians to fully respect and observe the martyr's day as it symbolizes the mark of courage by some Malawians.

Malongo said democracy is erasing Malawi history as people are at liberty to do whatever they want and there is need to rewrite it.

"When we say good living it does not mean killing a fellow human being or insulting other," Malongo said.

Malongo said the country needs leaders who are selfless and have a heart for the poor and the vulnerable.

He said time is now for Malawians to emulate an example of the Marty's who sacrificed their lives for the freedom the country is enjoying.

The man of God bemoaned the rapidly growing unbecoming and unruly behaviour of some citizens who he said can afford to kill a fellow human for money.

In her remarks, the former Malawi leader who is also People's Party, PP, President

echoed Malongo's assertions saying the unpatriotic and greedy attitude shown by some Malawians is derailing various developmental activities in the country.

Banda said she was delighted to attend this year's Marty's remembrance day at Ekwendeni.

She stressed that most Malawians have abandoned their patriotic traits as they are indulging in unruly behaviors as evident by the moral decay which is becoming more visible in the country.

The former head of state said this unbecoming and worrying conduct is killing the country's quest of making tangible strides which is pivotal in transforming all sectors of the economy.

"Malawians need to sacrifice their personal benefits for the greater good. It is unfortunate that nowadays people are only interested in their well-being neglecting others which is unfortunate," Banda said.

Banda added that it is alarming to learn that albino attacks, abduction and killings are becoming more rampant than ever. This, she said clearly defines and symbolizes lack mutual love among citizens.

On the fight against fraud and graft, Banda cited the decisive action on the fight against corruption she took, as an example of courage that is required to tackle corruption even when a leader is well aware of it's adverse consequences.

She said it is worrisome that evident corruption has engulfed the country with no action is being taken.

Banda's administration arrested and prosecuted well over 70 people who were mentioned in the forensic audit that was funded by the British government.

The PP president, who was accompanied by former Chief Justice Richard Banda and some party top officials, urged Malawians to recognize and appreciate outstanding roles that the fallen heroes demonstrated in order for the country to attain self rule.

She said, "Malawians should recognize its fallen heroes for the tremendous role they played to end the dominance of white supremacy. People like Rose Chibambo and others displayed strong courage which is rare among the modern generation."

Banda who was declared Malawi's most trusted leader said the 3rd March should signify respect and honor of all those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and self rule attained in the 1959 uprising.

March the 3rd,Banda said should help the nation remember to honor all those who have sacrificed in one way or another for the country to get where it is.

"This day, should help us reflect on where we have been, where we are, and indeed where we want to be as a nation. Each one of us, Malawians, should take ownership of our destiny. We should be prepared to make sacrifices for our nation. Be prepared to give up your life for the betterment of the nation," said Banda.

Banda is in a tour of the northern region.