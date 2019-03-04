Namibia: Geingob Launches Labor Organisation Report

The chairperson of the Southern African Development Community, president Hage Geingob last week launched the International Labour Organisation's report of the Global Commission on the Future of Work, in South Africa.

The report, the first to be launched outside Europe, and part of the centenary celebrations of the founding of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), seeks to understand how future work can be guaranteed when the world is going through shifts in employment.

Geingob welcomed the report on behalf of SADC, and delivered a statement alongside the co-chair of the ILO report of the Global Commission on the Future Work, president Cyril Ramaphosa, and Guy Ryder, the director general of the ILO.

"As we celebrate the ILO centenary this year, we pay tribute to this esteemed organisation which has remained resolute in advancing the notion that people should be at the centre of real progress in modern-day global society," he said.

Geingob added that the SADC region solemnly identifies with this ideal, and as such entirely lends its support to the present report, which is anchored on the proposition of a human-centred agenda for the future of work. He said as SADC continues to implement the industrialisation strategy and roadmap (2015-2063), the critical elements of the fourth Industrial Revolution will need to feature prominently in the implementation strategies and programmes.

"Our focus will be on strengthening growth drivers linked to the potential of priority value chains, particularly agro-processing, mineral beneficiation and pharmaceuticals," he noted.