Namibia: Grootfontein Owes Workers N$475 000 in Bonuses

TWENTY-THREE Grootfontein municipality workers are claiming that the local authority owes them N$475 000 in unpaid five-year bonuses, and have threatened to have the council's assets attached.

The employees had a labour arbitration awarded in their favour in the labour court, and are now trying to have assets of the municipality attached to raise money for them to be paid out.

With the employees' labour arbitration award registered at the Labour Court on 8 February, the court's registrar last month issued a writ of execution that authorises the deputy sheriff for the Grootfontein district to attach moveable assets of the municipality to raise the money due to the workers.

Documents seen by The Namibian show that as per their employment contract, employees appointed before July 2009 are entitled to a five-year bonus, but those employed after that date do not qualify.

The municipality has been paying the bonus to its chief executive officer and staff members as a condition of employment since 1990.

However, the workers claim that the council has not complied with the contractual agreement since January 2016, and therefore took the matter to the Labour Court at Grootfontein.

Their contracts state that the council shall give permanent workers an annual leave bonus equal to 62 working days of his/her basic salary upon completion of their first five years of service.

Labour inspector Lydia Kambungu wrote to the council's acting chief executive officer, Arnold Ameb, on 19 February, advising him to abide by the arbitration award.

"I hereby request you to comply with the award within three days of receipt of this letter, failing which I shall enforce the award by means of execution proceedings. I trust this will not be necessary," Kambungu wrote to the council.

She further stated that Ameb refused to receive the award, stating that the councillor (chairperson) should accept it.

The documents show that the municipality got a ministerial directive in July 2005 to abolish the five-year bonus to its employees and chief executive officer because it was unsustainable.

The council made a resolution to abolish the bonus to comply with the directive, but the affected workers and chief executive objected to the implementation of the directive, and alleged a "unilateral amendment or negation of a condition of service".

The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development last year sought the legal opinion of attorney general Albert Kawana on the discontinuation of the bonus.

In his response, Kawana said the employer must try to settle this matter with the employees or collective bargaining unit before the process of arbitration to mitigate a costly exercise to the government.

He further advised the municipality to enter into genuine negotiations with the affected employees or the chief executive officer who is entitled to the bonus, and reach an agreement.

Kawana said in respect of future employees or the chief executive to be appointed, the council can determine the conditions which will allow the municipality to discontinue the five-year bonus in line with the ministerial directive.