4 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Kills Brother After Opening Fire On 'Car Thief'

A 45-year-old man from Mfula village, Willowvale, has been arrested for the murder of his younger brother, 40, after allegedly mistaking him for a car thief.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, the man arrived at his home in the village around 01:30 on Sunday.

"The suspect heard some noise outside the house and saw a person between the cars.

"He drew his licensed firearm and shot at the person. The man who was between the cars was hit on his upper body and passed away at the scene. The suspect went to check the person and discovered that it was his younger brother," Manatha said.

Manatha told News24 that the alleged shooter thought that there was a crime in progress and shot at whom he believed to be an intruder or car thief.

"The murder was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested.

"The firearm was also recovered from the suspect."

According to Manatha, the suspect is due to appear in the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a murder charge. The identity of the deceased is being withheld as some of his relatives have not yet been informed of the murder.

"What happened here is very unfortunate," Manatha told News24.

Source: News24

South Africa

