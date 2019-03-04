Namibia: Windhoek Gets N$2,2m German Grant

The Windhoek municipality last week accepted a grant from the German city of Bremen worth N$2,2 million.

The grant approved at last week's council meeting will fund 'prioritised' projects for the provision of basic sanitation in the informal settlements for four years.

According to the minutes of last week's council meeting, the 'non-repayable grant' was secured from the Service Agency Communities in the One World Engagement Global after the two cities submitted a joint proposal in 2017.

The funds will be released over four years - N$54 600 in 2018, N$514 800 in 2019, N$1,3 million in 2020 and N$280 800 in 2021.

The German city (Bremen) will contribute over N$2 million, while the City of Windhoek will contribute N$62 400, in four years.

The project to be rolled out at the informal settlements on the "outskirts of Windhoek, at the north-western end of the city", is aimed at designing and testing "a gravity-driven modular, decentralised wastewater treatment system (Dewats)", which works without electricity.

This comes after several dry sanitary systems have been tested without satisfactory results, added the council.

The council said the outbreak of hepatitis E, and political promises to provide all citizens with sanitary services also provided an urgent need for sanitary facilities in the informal settlements of Windhoek.

According to the council, the proposed project will provide additional benefits to the communities, such as the production of biogas.

"This project aims to implement a local, off-grid wastewater treatment system that, in conjunction with low flush toilet systems, will supply a small community of around 40 households with an average of five members," the council book stated.

The council said the approval of the grant on the implementation of alternative basic sanitation in Windhoek's informal settlements was part of the Windhoek-Bremen cooperation agreement which started in 2000 under the framework of the Namibia-Germany friendship.

Under this agreement, the document says the two cities have jointly been planning and implementing projects in the city of Windhoek over the years, focusing on mainly environmental management.

In 2017, the two cities joined the municipal climate partnership with the aim of mitigating the impact of climate change, among others.