Namibia: Fraudster Who Squandered N$5m Awaits Sentencing

A former Standard Bank Namibia employee who told a Windhoek High Court judge last week that he spent all of the more than N$5 million that he stole from the bank should be sent to prison for 15 years, a state prosecutor suggested on Friday.

State advocate Constance Moyo argued during a pre-sentence hearing before judge Dinnah Usiku that Charles Manale, who has admitted that he defrauded Standard Bank Namibia when he stole about N$5,05 million from the bank, should be sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment, of which five years can be suspended, on the 147 counts of fraud on which Manale has been convicted.

Moyo also suggested that Manale (35) should be sentenced to a five-year jail term on a charge of money laundering, on which judge Usiku convicted him nearly two weeks ago.

Recounting that Manale had told the court last week that he could not repay any of the stolen money to the bank, since he had spent all of it, Moyo commented that he had squandered the N$5,05 million on entertainment, parties and travelling all over Namibia.

Manale also told the judge that he had spent some of the stolen money by assisting friends and members of his family financially - including some relatives who were employed.

Manale had been living a lavish life, which he could not afford on his salary, and it was clear that he committed the fraud out of greed, rather than need, Moyo remarked.

Defence lawyer Jan Wessels noted that although Manale was guilty of fraud involving a large amount of money, he had been open and honest with the court when he testified in mitigation of sentence last week and told the judge how he had spent the money he had stolen from the bank.

Judge Usiku postponed Manale's sentencing to 25 April after she had heard the closing arguments from Moyo and Wessels.

Manale was employed as a senior estate and trust officer at Standard Bank Namibia when he committed the fraud and money laundering over a period of five years.

In a plea explanation he gave to the court when he admitted guilt on the fraud charges in September last year, Manale stated that from January 2011, he hatched a plan to defraud estate accounts at the bank by submitting false payment requests, and authorising the ensuing payments that were made.

He recounted that he had fraudulent payments made into a bank account of an acquaintance from January 2011 to August 2013, and after that had payments made directly into his own bank account from September 2013 to December 2015.

Manale admitted that he stole a total amount of about N$5,05 million from the bank through the fraud.

After spending about a month on the run from the police, Manale was escorted by a lawyer to a meeting with police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga near the end of January 2016, when he surrendered to the police.

He was kept in custody for about a year and nine months after that, until the charges against him were temporarily withdrawn in October 2017, when a magistrate refused to give the state another postponement of his case while the investigation of the matter was still to be completed.

Manale's freedom was cut short again two weeks ago, when he was rearrested after he had failed to appear in court for the delivery of judge Usiku's verdict on the money laundering charge.

The judge has directed that he should remain in custody until his sentencing.