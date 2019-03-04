Liberia: Group to Promote GOL Pro-Poor Agenda Plans

The Progressive Alliance for the Promotion of the Pro-poor Agenda has disclosed that it is engaged in nationwide awareness activities aimed at promoting the national development agenda presented by the Government of Liberia as its long-term development plan for the country.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia over the weekend, the National Coordinator of PAPPA, Henry Johnson said the group is convinced that the government will live up to the four pillars of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development, especially in road construction and other projects.

He said after seven months of vigorous working section, the group has been indebted to various technical specialists participating in sector working groups and other multi-sectoral for the time and contributions to the formulation of the pillar goals and results framework for the 'Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development' (PAPD)".

Henry said the technical committee of the group also lauded Minister Samuel D. Tweah and President George Weah for the support given to the team for the completion of the developmental plan for the country.

He said PAPPA is particularly concerned about the four pillars enshrined within the PAPD, "which is the focus of our attention for promotion."

Henry further said the group will spare no effort in promoting the Pro-poor agenda in all of the 15 counties for the people to understand the true meaning of the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

Speaking at the opening of the national validation exercise of the 'Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, Deputy Minister Samora P. Z. Wolokollie at the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning said the PAPD also seeks to address the basic needs of Liberians' income, security, better access to basic services and greater opportunities.

PAPPA will focus its attention on the four pillars of the PAPD for its awareness purpose.