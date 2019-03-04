Namibia Produces Sanitary Pads

Eco-sanitary Trading has joined the local market to produce affordable quality, reusable and disposable pads of different sizes for women in Namibia.

The production launch took place in Windhoek last week.

The idea of establishing this type of business came after a realisation that a number of underprivileged girls missed school for a number of days per month during their periods, says Naomi Kefas, the managing director of Eco-Sanitary Trading.

Kefas said during her visit to Rundu a few years ago she was approached by a young girl who opened up her eyes to the reality that besides hunger there was another challenge they faced.

According to Kefas, the girl told her that she should not only bring them food next time but also sanitary pads.

Kefes said the girl told her that when it comes to that time of the month they are forced to stay at home.

"That moment I knew I had to make a difference in the lives of these girls," she said.

The managing director said it took them roughly two years of research and development activities which included travelling to South Africa, Kenya, India and China at own cost to come up with the new sanitary pad.

"Our product 'Perfect fit' is true to its brand name as it is perfect in quality, fits well and is also perfect for the pocket," Kefas said.

According to her, they have a competitive advantage due to the fact that their product is locally produced and of good quality, affordable, has better absorption and provides dryness.

The ISO 9001 machine used to produce these pads was acquired towards the end of 2018 from their own financial resources as well as assistance from the Development Bank of Namibia and also through grants. Kefas further thanked fisheries minister Bernhard Esau, as some of the funding came through the fishing rights awarded by that ministry to the company she founded known as Cassidra Fisheries.

Eco-Sanitary Trading cost N$3,5 million to set up.

She further said they have so far created employment for 26 youths - 15 males and 11 females.

However, within a year, full production capacity will result in 45 people being employed and double shifts might be required when demand exceeds supply, which will raise employment to about 95 employees, Kefas added.

She stressed that this is an amazing initiative to be embraced by all Namibians, as a way of achieving the Harambee Prosperity Plan and NDP 5 goals.

"The support can come in various ways such as buying local, retailers stocking our local products in your shops and for the ministries and corporates getting involved in our outreach programmes," she added.

Present at the event was the trade minister, Tjekero Tweya, who said it is a remarkable breakthrough to see a Namibian business producing commodities such as these for local consumption, and most importantly, for the bigger export markets.

"We should look at the more cost benefit in terms of job creation as well as the cash that will be circulating once the production is in operation," said the minister.

Tweya said, apart from the jobs created from Eco-Sanitary Trading, the product will also be distributed countrywide to retail businesses.

The minister encouraged the business community to also play their part in helping people from underprivileged backgrounds through donations and not just stocking their retail shops.