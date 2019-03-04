Uganda: Exports, Imports Gap to Widen Further - BoU

Kampala — The Central Bank has projected that the gap between exports and imports, also known as the current account deficit, will widen by $882m by June 2019 due to increased import volumes.

Government and the private sector, Bank of Uganda said, have pushed up import volumes, especially in regard to oil investment imports.

Uganda is a net importer of a number of goods and to some extent services, which continues to have a drag-on effect on the country' balance of trade.

According to the Bank of Uganda Balance of Payment Outlook the deficit, given the current trends, is expected to build further shooting to $2.1b by the end of this financial year. It is projected to expand to $2.2b in the second quarter of the 2019/20 financial year.

This, the Central Bank says, will be a result of a rapid pickup in imports by government and private sector to invest specifically in the oil and gas sector, which is expected to begin commercial production b 2023.

According to the outlook, Uganda import bill grew by 17 per cent ($882m) on the account of a $785m increase in private sector imports, especially machinery and equipment, gold and base metals, among others.

Petroleum imports grew by $215m on the basis of increased sector imports in the 2017/18 financial year.

However, Uganda registered a 5 per cent (($188m) increase in export receipts, driven by an increase in gold exports, which expanded by 23.2 per cent to $514.9m.

The outlook also indicates that Uganda's imports from East Africa increased by 44 per cent, while those from Asia dropped by 17 per cent. Imports from European Union decreased by 31 per cent.

"Imports in December 2018 were $97m higher than in December 2017 [because of] growth in imports from the East Africa and the Middle East (which went up 32 per cent)," data from the Finance Ministry, indicates.

In a statement last month, Dr Axel Schimmelpfenning, the IMF head of the African division, said the growth in imports undermines exports income thus increasing vulnerabilities.

"Uganda's external position is weaker than implied by medium-term fundamentals and desirable policies. The current account deficit is expected to widen further during the preparation phase for oil production. Therefore, it is important to ensure Uganda maintains an adequate level of reserves," he said.

IMPORT COVER

According to Dr Schimmelpfenning, at present, Uganda's international reserves are equivalent to 4.1 months of imports, which is a sound buffer against potential shocks.

He says Bank of Uganda has committed to continue building reserves to shore up the exchange rate regime.

According to data from Bank of Uganda, reserves currently stand at $3.414b (worth of 4.3 months of import cover) as of December 2018, up from $3.292b (worth of 4.3 months of import cover) as of September 2018.