Uganda: Defilement, Theft Top Refugee Camp Crimes

Kampala — More than 190 cases of defilement were registered among refugees in 2018, a report by the Refugee Law Project indicates. The Refugee Law Project of Makerere University offers legal representation to the refugees under the Access to Justice Programme (A2J) and ensures that refugees, asylum seekers, and deportees realise their rights regardless of their legal status.

According to the annual report, which this newspaper has seen, a total of 1221 criminal cases, were registered in 2018. Of these 534 cases were concluded while 687 are still ongoing in different courts of law. Thirty-three of the suspects were released on bail, the report says.

There were 98 cases of simple and 95 cases of aggravated defilements. Theft cases totalled up to 111, while assault came third with 86 cases. There were also 81 murder cases reported in 2018. Others are 63 cases of malicious damage, 46 rape cases and 31 robberies recorded during the same period. More than 22 domestic violence and 24 affray cases were also recorded during the same period.

"From the concluded cases, our clients have benefited in a number of ways, including re-gaining their freedom after long periods in detention, having their cases come up for hearing and, for those convicted, being given lighter sentences," part of the report reads.

The report says the legal representation has also helped the judiciary reduce on case back log.

"It has been observed over time that some cases take long to be disposed of in court mainly due to the nature of the case e.g. capital offences which involve lengthy indictment procedures, inadequate judicial officers in the areas of operation, absenteeism of judicial officers, inadequate state attorneys to sanction cases and slow police investigations. We have attempted to mitigate these challenges through organising mobile court sessions in the various communities of operation," the report reads.

Of the 534 cases completed, 150 were dismissed for want of prosecution, 236 were convicted and sentenced, 70 dismissed pending arrest of the accused, 47 cases were reconciled at the courts and 31 were acquitted.

Mediation registers big success under the mediation scheme, 501 cases were registered. Of those cases, 399 were concluded, 76 still ongoing and 26 unsuccessful.

The report says the mediation process has helped to resolve conflicts amicably without recourse to lengthy court procedures.

Mediation is done by bringing the conflicting parties before an independent umpire, who ensures that the conflict is resolved in a way that is agreeable to both parties.

"We received a high number of clients who opted for mediation because of sensitisation about the merits of mediation and during the various information sessions in the field offices. This has led to high demand for mediation in the settlements, which the A2J programme has not been able to fully meet," the report says.

"The impact of mediation is that it restores lost relationships between the conflicting parties, unlike if the matter is taken to court. It is done mainly for civil cases and minor criminal misdemeanours. As a result, there is improved relationship between refugees themselves," the report adds.

Legal advice

Beneficiaries. 2,578 individuals benefited from direct legal advice on bail application procedures, merits of refugee status determination, criminal trial procedure, police bond procedure, and resettlement.

The access to justice programme also got a boost from paralegals stationed in the refugee communities who give legal advice to persons in the communities they come from.

