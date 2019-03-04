Uganda: New Data Law Slaps 10-Year Prison Sentence On Abusers

Kampala — Collection or disclosure of information about someone's privacy without their consent now attracts a 10-year sentence after President Museveni assented to the Data Protection and Privacy Act, 2015 (DPPA).

President Museveni assented to the DPPA last week. Section 35 (1) of DPPA states that "a person shall not unlawfully obtain, disclose or procure the disclosure to another person of personal data held or processed by the data collector, data controller or data processor."

Section 35(2) of the act states that one who contravenes the above clause is liable on conviction to a fine of not less than Shs4.8 million or imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both.

Mr James Saaka, the executive director of the National Information Technology Authority (Nita-U), said the law is important in securing people's privacy.

"The law provides the much-needed protection for personal identifiable information, which is key in this digital age. It provides important safeguards that will protect Ugandan citizens as they use online services," Mr Saaka said in a statement.

According to the law, personal data is information from which the person can be identified, and includes data that relates to their nationality, age or marital status. It also includes the person's education level, occupation, national identification number and symbol.

There has been a rise in disclosure of people's private information by individuals, private organisations and government agencies, with much of it ending up on social media.

But with the new law, anyone collecting or processing personal information about an individual must first seek his or her consent. If government agencies or data processors do not secure an individual's information and it ends up in the hands of a third party, the law allows the victim to seek court redress.

Ms Dorothy Mukasa, the chief executive officer of Unwanted Witness, welcomed the law, saying it will help in the enforcement of Article 27 (2) of the Constitution that guarantees right to privacy.

"Government has been collecting personal data and nobody knew where and how it was being stored or used, and there were guarantees to ensure that it was not misused. This law is a step forward to protecting human rights. We should have had it long time ago," Ms Mukasa said. Article 27 (2) of the Constitution states that no person's privacy shall be subjected to interference at home, by communication or other property.

[email protected]