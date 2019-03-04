Namibia: Aranos Man Stabbed to Death After Argument

A 20-YEAR-OLD man was stabbed to death by a suspect also aged 20 at Aranos on Thursday.

Hardap region police crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Eric Clay told Nampa on Saturday the incident occurred around 21h30 at a shebeen in the Nuwerus area.

"It is alleged that the suspect stabbed the deceased with a knife on the right side of his chest after an argument and ran away. After the stabbing, the victim walked a few steps and fell face down, where he died on the spot," Clay said.

He said it is not known at this stage what caused the argument.

The deceased was identified as Johannes Beukes. His next of kin have been informed of his passing.

The suspect's name cannot be revealed as he will only appear in court today.

A 21-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself at Mariental on Saturday.

Clay told Nampa yesterday the deceased had been identified as Roberta Louretha Goeieman.

The incident occurred around midnight in New Location.

"Her boyfriend found her body on the floor, and a sheet was found tied to a beam in the shack. It is suspected that she might have hanged herself," Clay said.

The next of kin of the deceased have been informed, and police investigations continue.

In an unrelated incident, the body of a 57-year-old woman was found lying on a path at Maltahöhe, also in the Hardap region.

Clay said the body of the woman identified as Katrina Richter was found around 19h45 on Friday by two farm workers who were passing by approximately two kilometres north of the Andrewville residential area.

According to information made available to the police, Richter had gone to collect firewood.

The cause of death is unknown at this stage, but a post-mortem will be conducted.

The next of kin of the deceased were informed.

A 44-year-old man was arrested for culpable homicide after he allegedly drove over a man lying on the road in Kavango West yesterday.

The incident occurred at Mururani village around 01h40.

Kavango West police crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Rudolf Mbumba told Nampa the driver of a silver Mercedes-Benz allegedly drove over the 23-year-old man who was lying on the Trans-Caprivi Highway.

He died on the spot.

"The man was allegedly seen coming from a bar and then ended up on the road," Mbumba said.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Rundu State Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

His next of kin have not yet been informed, and police investigations continue. - Nampa