West Africa: Launch of 2018 Progress Report on Demographic Dividend in West and Central Africa

press release

Dakar, Senegal – 27 February 2019: The West and Central Africa Regional Office of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA WCARO), in collaboration with the African Group of Ambassadors, is launching the 2018 Annual Report of its interventions in the 23 countries of the region. This launch event will take place on Tuesday, 5 March, 2018 from 9:00 am at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dakar, Senegal.

The launch of the 2018 Progress Report on the Demographic Dividend in West and Central Africa, will provide an opportunity to present UNFPA achievements in the region, to diplomatic missions of Member States, technical and financial partners, and the press. The launch will provide a platform to discuss how various initiatives and interventions are contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals, in general, and more specifically, to the UNFPA’s three transformative results of:

Ending unmet need for family planning;

Ending preventable maternal deaths; and

Ending gender-based violence and harmful practices.

In 2018, UNFPA yielded positive results, particularly with religious, community and traditional leaders who are progressively adopting the concept of the demographic dividend, which is increasingly being implemented by policymakers.

Presenting the 2018 annual report the UNFPA Regional Director will also brief the audience on preparations to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Agency, as well as activities to mark 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD).