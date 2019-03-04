Sudan: Curfew Lifted and Academic Year Resumed in Nahral-Neil State

Atbara — The Security Committee of Nahral-Neil State has announced in a meeting in Al-Damer city, the capital of the state, with the vice-chancellors of universities the completion of procedure to resume the academic studying at the University of Shendi on March 17 and at Wadi Al-Neil and Sheikh Abdalla Al-Badri on March 26.

Meanwhile, the Security Committee in the state announced Sunday the lifting of the curfew all over the state's towns and villages return of calmness and stability in Nahral-Neil State.

SUNA refers in this regard to the demonstrations that erupted on December 19 in Atbara city and other areas in Nahral-Neil State.