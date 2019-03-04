Tanzanian Golfers Miss Out in Kenya Open List

TANZANIAN golfers are not in the list for the Kenya Open Golf Championship, to be held from March 14th to 17th this year at Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya.

The four-day 72 hole competition christened 'Magical Kenya Open', will for the first time be staged as European Tour ' Roads to Dubai'. It will bring together over 150 elites professional golfers from around the global.

Kenya Open Golf Limited has unveiled 19 East African golfers that include top amateurs, who will represent the region at the event but the list has no Tanzanian golfers.

Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) Competition Secretary Enock Magire told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam over the weekend that they had req uested the host for automatic slots at the tournament but are yet to receive any response. "We are not sure if we will get chance, but we are still waiting for response.

This is one of prestigious event that provide a perfect platform for our golfers to raise their standard," he said.

Magire said that Kili Golf Club's Nuru Mollel attempted to secure ticket to the event through Safari Tours series that was set as East African qualifying tournament, but he did not succeed.

Safari Tours series that ended over the weekend, saw a total of 19 golfers q ualifying to play in the tournament. They include 12 Kenyan professional golfers, six Kenyan elite amateurs and one is a Ugandan pro golfer.

The pros unveiled included Greg Snow, Dismas Indiza, David Opati, Rizwan Charania, David Wakhu, Jacob Okello, Tony Omuli, C.J. Wangai, Nelson Simwa, Simon Ngige, Erick Ooko, Justus Madoya and Uganda's Philip Kasozi.

The elite amateurs who were unveiled were Daniel Nduva, Samuel Njoroge, Mutahi Kibugu, Edwin Mudanyi, Mike Kisi and Bradley Mogire.