Tanzania: Govt Hails Private Sector Investment in Sector of Education

THE government has commended private sector's investment in education, saying the move supported the fifth phase government's efforts to provide better education for every Tanzanian.

This was expressed by Director of National Election Committee (NEC), Dr Athumani Kihamia, during Tusiime's 10th Form Six graduation ceremony in Dar es Salaam at the weekend.

He said the government under the strong leadership of President John Magufuli was committed to ensuring that the Tanzanian youth got better education.

"We need educated young people, who are patriot to their nation, the youth, who protect nation natural resources and I am confident that the expansion you are doing here at Tusiime will help the school maintain academic status when it comes to national examination results," he said.

Dr Kihamia said government had set good strategies to improve education because without good education Tanzania could not meet its vision of being an industrial and middleincome economy by 2025.

For their part, Tusiime Form Six leavers asked the government to recognise it as a special school because of its academic excellence they had been archiving in national examinations for the past 20 years.

In their speech, one of the graduates, Keziah Nyirenda said the school had been doing wonders in academic and the evidence on that was seen in internal, zonal and national examinations.

"This school academic excellence makes us proud of being part of the Tusiime family and in our opinion we see that it deserves to be a special school... Some people may not understand this, but students and parents can be witnesses in this because some of the students join Tusiime with very low grades, but after being taught here do wonders in national examinations," she said.

School headmaster Emil Rugambwa said his school accommodated all students even those with low marks, but his team prepared them day and night to ensure they did wonders in national examinations.