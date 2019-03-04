Tanzania: Serengeti Boys Face Guinea in Antalya

VIBRANT Serengeti Boys are in positive mood ahead of their first match of UEFA Assist tournament against Guinea set for today in Antalya City, Turkey.

The team arrived safely in Turkey ready for the invitation tournament and yesterday conducted their last training session at Antalya Youth ground prior to their debut match expected to be played at 5:30am.

Speaking from Turkey, Serengeti Boys Head Coach Oscar Milambo said despite that side being in winter season, his players are well drilled to show their potential and compete in a desirable manner. "Indeed, it is cold here but not to the extent that we will fail to have a good game.

We are not in a position to say we played below par due to winter as such, people back home should expect positive results," Milambo said.

Serengeti Boys are packed in the same category together with Australia, Guinea and hosts Turkey meaning that if they do well, it will give them an added advantage ahead of the approaching Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in the country from April 14th to 28 th.

Placed in group A, the country's junior team is paired with Nigeria, Uganda and Angola probably the group of death while group B consists of Guinea, Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal.

It will be the second time for Serengeti Boys to compete in the continental biggest junior football event after parading in the last edition held in Gabon in 2017.

UEFA assist tournament has no champion since they are arranged to promote youth football and help to tap potential talent from them. Each team will play three matches and thereafter, return to their respective countries.