Tanzania: Yanga Objective Still Intact, Says Zahera

YOUNG Africans Head Coach, Mwinyi Zahera insisted that his main objective is to win the Mainland Premier League title at the end of the season.

His sentiments came after guiding his side to another away narrow 1-0 victory over Alliance FC at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza over the weekend which kept them 11 points clear at the top of the ladder having scored 43 and conceding 17 goals from 26 matches.

Substitute Amis Tambwe poached and scored the lonely goal of the match in the 74th minute following nervy moments inside the hosting team's penalty box, which was enough to give them the highly demanded positive results from the hot match.

Congolese striker Heritier Makambo had a chance to increase his goal scoring tally of the season to 13 in the first half of the match from the spot kick but his shot was parried to safety by Alliance goalkeeper John Mwenda.

It was the second consecutive triumph for Yanga in the league following a 2-1 victory against Mbao FC at the same venue about a week ago, which assured them to stay intact in the title race.

On the other hand, Alliance who got promoted into the top flight league this season were eyeing to register back to back victories at home turf following 1-0 t h u m p i n g over JKT Tanzania in their p r e v i - ous encounter.

Following the defeat, Alliance who are mathematically safe from relegation occupy seventh slot on the busy 20-team table with 36 points after playing 29 games, winning nine matches, drawing nine and losing 11 encounters.

They have conceded 30 goals and netted 23. Z ahera said: "I already knew that this is going to be the tough game because our opponents (Alliance) have so far been fantastic in the league. I told my players to be alert and confront them with a positive mindset."

He added that winning the top flight title this term is his number one priority even though it will not be easy as they will be playing against difficult teams which are also aiming to do well.

"The fact that we are leading the log does not necessarily mean that we are good than other teams but it is because we have good organisation and we play as a team," Z ahera said.

Furthermore, Zahera who is yet to win silverware while at the helm of Yanga defended his defensive approach during the final moments of the clash.

"When you are leading and see that your opponents are playing with determination to eq ualise, you have no other option other than to protect yourself through defending in numbers," he said.

On his part, Alliance Coach Malale Hamsini lauded his charges for showcasing quality football despite missing the opportunity to grab crucial three points. "We have lost today (Saturday) but this should be a challenge for us to do well in the upcoming fixtures," Hamsini said.