Tanzania: China's Belt, Road Initiative to Strengthen Cooperation

CHINA will this year continue implementing the Belt and Road Initiative by organising a seminar for international cooperation in continued efforts to have the multi-billion project prosper.

It also eyes to host the 17th session of the Sino- European Union (EU) Round Table, and an international seminar on peaceful dialogue between different religions for mutual benefits.

The remarks were issued on Sunday by chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Yang when addressing China's top political advisory body led by President Xi Jinping.

The event was held to launch the 13th national committee of the CPPCC with a number of issues expected to be deliberated on. According to him, CPPCC will engage in exchanges of high level visits and create new ways of conducting public diplomacy and people-to-people and intercultural exchanges.

"We will increase communication and cooperation and forge broad census, and arrange national committee members to conduct research on boosting cooperation on innovation under the Belt and Road Initiative and on issues concerning the recruitment of overseas talents," he said in an event attended by at least 3,000 members.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a development strategy adopted by the Chinese government involving infrastructural development and investments in countries in Europe, Asia and Africa. Tanzania is among the beneficiaries.

Mr Yang added that they would continue to tell Chinese stories to the outside world in an engaging way, safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests and promote building of the human community with shared future.

Other issues that have been prioritised for this year include keeping in touch the main purposes of pursuing unity and democracy, taking the thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics of a new era of Secretary General of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee President Xi Jinping.

CPPCC will also enhance the consciousness of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big picture terms, follow the leadership path, system and culture on socialism.

"With all these efforts we will be able to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China with outstanding achievements," he added. Last year, he said CPPCC, among other things, recorded achievements on developing friendly ties with other countries and working hard to create a favourable external environment.

This was possible as the country had engaged in pragmatic high level exchanges and enhanced ties with foreign institutions, political organisations, the media, think tanks and influential figures from all walks.

"For the first time we hosted the event for foreign diplomatic envoys to China to experience the CPPCC themselves, also 41 envoys from African countries and representatives from the African Union (AU) were invited to visit the national committee and attend the forum," said the Mr Yang.