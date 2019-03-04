3 March 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyans Falter as Ethiopia Dominates Tokyo Marathon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernard Rotich

Ethiopian athletes dominated this years' Tokyo Marathon edition winning both the men and women's categories.

Birhanu Legese led in the men's category cutting the tape in 2:04:48 ahead of Kenyans Bedan Karoki, who clocked 2:06:48, his personal best AS Dickson Chumba settled for third position in 2:08:44.

It was a tough battle between the Ethiopians and Kenyans but Legese managed to break away from the pack after the pacemaker dropped at the 30km mark.

The Japan-based Karoki gave a chase but Legese was in a class of his own after widening the gap to about 100m.

Another Kenyan athlete who is based in Japan, Simon Kariuki settled for the fourth position after clocking 2:09:41.

It was a clean sweep for Ethiopia in the women's category after Ruti Aga, who was second last year, managed to shake off a strong field to win the race in 2:20:40.

Her compatriot Helen Tola was in second place after running in 2:21:01, while Shure Demise was in third place running in 2:21:05.

Kenya's Florence Kiplagat could not shake off her fourth position tag after clocking 2:21:50, while Joan Chelimo, who was debuting, managed to settle for eighth position running in 2:26:54.

Bahrain's Rose Chelimo (2:30:35) and Kenya's Ruth Chebitok (2:31:19) were in the ninth and 10th position respectively.

Kenya

Policemen Arrested in Lawyer's Killing Probe

Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives have arrested a former and serving police officer as investigation… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.