Kenya: Missing Kinangop Girl Found Dead in Suspected Ritual Killing

The body of a nursery school girl, who had been missing since December 2018, was on Sunday morning found in a dam near their home at Kagondo village in Kinangop Sub-county, Nyandarua.

It was found mutilated and tied to a block by a neighbour who went to wash clothes, a state which led to the belief that she was tortured before she was killed.

The victim was identified as six-year-old Mary Wanjiku.

STRANGE CALLS

Joseph Karanja, the girl's father, said she went missing on December 9.

"Residents conducted a search after she failed to return home from school. It has been a very difficult time for the family," said Mr Karanja.

Mr Karanja said strangers had called them, claiming to know Wanjiku's whereabouts.

"We suspect the killers called to mislead us on the location of the body. Their intention was to divert our attention from the dam," he said.

'RITUAL KILLING'

Village elder John Kagui said the body was found in a dam inside the premises of Heni Cooperative Society.

Mr Kaguni told of how residents spent many hours, on many days, looking for the girl.

He said, "We are saddened and troubled by the incident. How can a human being slaughter an innocent child, tie her body to a stone and then throw it in a dam?"

He added, "She was a bright, brave and obedient child. She was the favourite in the village ... very jovial. Police must do their best to ensure justice for the minor and her family. We suspect she was sacrificed by a ritualist. There are suspected devil worshippers in this area."

Kinangop divisional police commander Jane Munywoki said they opened an investigation.