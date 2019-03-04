Kenya Sevens Into Challenge Trophy Semis

Kenya Sevens will face Spain in the Challenge Trophy semi-finals after defeating Japan 28-15 in the quarter-final of the USA Sevens in Las Vegas.

Shujaa overturned a 15-7 halftime deficit to land in 21 unanswered points and book their spot in the last four set for 10.44 pm on Sunday.

Japan were quick off the blocks as Siosifa Lisala swung past the Kenyan defence to land a try in the first minute.

Barely two minutes later, Cyprian Kuto scored Shujaa's try with Daniel Taabu converting to give Kenya a 7-5 lead.

The Japanese responded with two tries through Naoki Motomura and Kameli Raravou Soejima, both conversions sailing wide. Japan having the upper hand at the breather as they lead 15-7.

The second half was a full Kenyan show as Shujaa scored three tries. Vincent Onyala would race away from his defenders in the ninth minute to score under the posts.

A loose Kenyan ball was pounced on by Bush Mwale who then stepped his defenders in their 5meter mark to score Kenya's third try before a counter ruck by Kenya resulted in Onyala landing his brace.

Taabu sure with his boot added all three conversions to award Shujaa a much needed victory over the Japanese.

For a place in the Challenge Trophy semis Spain beat Wales 19-7.