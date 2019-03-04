Malawi: DPP Calls for Inclusiveness in Social Support Programmes

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government has advised duty bearers in the country to ensure inclusiveness in the implementation of various programmes such as social cash transfers, public works and distribution of relief items, among others.

The ruling party also said it will continue empowering the youth with development skills by establishing more community colleges across the country.

The party's Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha said this at a rally he held at Primary School Ground in Blantyre City East Constituency on Sunday.

Mchacha said government will continue providing the ultra poor households with social support interventions that will enable them to improve their livelihoods and protection against economic shocks, thereby increasing their opportunity for survival.

Social cash transfer programme, an unconditional cash transfer programme aimed at reducing poverty and hunger among poor and labour-constrained households, targets the elderly, people with disabilities and child and female-headed households among other groups.

Mchacha therefore advised chiefs and community members to avoid corruption and favoritism in the selection of beneficiaries, warning that government will not tolerate such malpractices.

"Government will deal with any official caught either exploiting beneficiaries or abusing the resources. The programmes are meant for poor people and all vulnerable groups, as such no one should be exploiting them," said Mchacha.

On skills development, Mchacha said the DPP led government will construct community colleges in every district to endow young people with different skills for them to create businesses and create employment for others.

"Sill development is one of the critical aspects for job creation in the country and it is pleasing note that cooperating partners and the Government of China committed to supporting and providing resources for the construction of community colleges," said Mchacha.

He then advised DPP supporters to remain united and work tirelessly in strengthening party structures for them to retain the country's presidency on May 21 tripartite polls.

The rally was attended by Director of Women in the Southern Region, Bertha Nachuma and Youth Director Yonah Mulotha and DPP Parliamentary and Local government candidates for the area.