South Africa: Top Cop Khehla Sitole Urges Babes Wodumo to Open Case After Assault

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has ordered the police to trace the whereabouts of popular local singer Babes Wodumo.

Sitole's office issued a statement on Monday afternoon, calling on Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, to open a case "at a police station nearest to her" after video footage emerged showing her partner Mampintsha allegedly assaulting her.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said officers were analysing the video to "establish and verify the identities" of the people seen in the video.

"A senior member from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit has been dedicated to investigate this case, which case will be overseen by a Major General who is the National Head of the same unit," added Naidoo.

Sitole was shocked when he learnt of the video and its contents.

"Crimes against women, children and people with disabilities is one the of the priorities of the South African Police Service. Therefore, we will do everything to ensure that justice prevails when such incidents are reported to us," said General Sitole.

In May last year, Metro FM host Masechaba Ndlovu, while interviewing Babes live on air, claimed the artist was being abused Mampintsha.

Kwaito artist Mampintsha, whose real name is Mandla Maphumulo, released a statement soon after radio interview, denying he was a "monster" and saying he loves Babes.

He said he wished God would "help her see that our enemies are gunning to destroy our relationship".

Mampintsha questions when Babes is going to defend him when he defends her all the time.

Source: News24