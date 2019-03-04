Africa: NA Hussein Dey Beats Gor to Move Back Top

Abderrahmane Yousfi's ninth minute strike was enough as Algeria's Nasr Athletic Dey hit Kenya's Gor Mahia 1-0 in Algiers on Sunday to move back to the top of Group D in the CAF Confederations Cup. The home side went into match day four second in the standings but victory at their home turn took them top with seven points, one ahead of Gor.

Zamalek moved to third with five points courtesy of their 1-0 win over Angola's Petro de Luanda earlier in the day, meaning the group remains open heading into the final two rounds of matches.

Yousfi scored the game's lone goal from point blank after a Peter Odhiambo save off Landry Ntankeu and the post had denied the home side, Charles Momanyi's effort at blocking the ball before it crossed the line ending up in futility.

The home side had began the game on the front foot and had chances to break the deadlock before eventually doing so. In the second minute, Odhiambo made a great save to deny Yousfi's shot at his near post and from the eventual corner, Ntankeu headed over unmarked.

Gor had a chance to draw back into the game when Jacques Tuyisenge was put through on goal after 24 minutes, but he took too much time on the ball and his eventual shot at goal was blocked.

In the second half, the visitors came back a better side and four minutes in, they had a chance when Samuel Onyango lifted in a well weighted cross for Tuyisenge at the backpost but the Rwandese headed straight to the keeper's waiting palms.

On the other end, Hussein almost snatched a second when skipper Abdelghani Khiat beat Odhiambo to the ball off a Yaya freekick, but his touch as heavy and it flew over the bar. Yaya had another chance off a freekick and he chose to go direct, his effort well collected by Odhiambo.

Gor thought they had gone back into contention on the hour mark when Shafik Batambuze rose highest to nod home a corner from Francis Kahata, but the ref waved out the goal citing a foul on the keeper.

Hassan Oktay, the Gor boss made attacking changes, Nicholas Kipkurui coming off for Francis Mustafa as they looked to get some pressure in and earn a goal. It was the home side who almost snatched a goal when Yaya's cross was met Ntankeu at the edge of the six yard box but his glancing header was over.

In the final 10 minutes Oktay brought in Dennis Oliech for Tuyisenge, another attacking change seeking to get in at least a goal to get a point off the away trip. At the death, Mustafa almost stole a point off but his shot was well saved by Gaya Merbah.

In the next match day, Gor travel to Egypt to face Zamalek while Hussein Dey will be away to Petr, matches that will most likely define the group.