Uganda: NRM Vows to Reclaim Political Positions in Wakiso District

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has embarked on new drive to reclaim all political positions in Wakiso District in the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

This is according to Ms Lydia Wanyoto, the NRM Women League chairperson, who represented the NRM Secretary General Justice Kasule Lumumba at the ceremony to commemorate NRM liberation day, held at Wakiso District headquarters over the weekend.

Ms Wanyoto said NRM is mainly targeting the position of Wakiso LC 5 Chairperson which is currently occupied by the Democratic Party's Matia Lwanga Bwanika as well as Member of Parliament positions.

Daily Monitor has learnt that NRM intends to parade Mr William Kayongo, former Budo Junior School head teacher to tussle it out with Mr Bwanika come 2021.

"Following our promises to Ugandans, NRM has decided to reclaim all the political positions in Wakiso District so that our services can reach every person at village level," Ms Wanyoto said.

"We have noticed that in areas where opposition are occupying political positions, people always complain of poor service deliver yet their leaders are the ones that fail to bring forward people's concerns," she added.

Ms Wanyoto clarified on NRM's resolution to have voters line up behind the candidate, saying this will help them identify and eliminate opposition members who may want to disorganise the elections.

"We want people to line up behind candidates during primaries. We also have plans to change the Party's identity cards to have the holder's photograph on the card. This will help us track our people and stop opposition from forging NRM party cards," she said.

The State Minister for Luweero Triangle Mr Dennis Galabuzi Ssozi warned opposition members against abusing the President saying he is the person who brought for them peace they are currently enjoying, and therefore deserves respect.

"In 1973 when our President was 28 years old, he was fighting whites to liberate Africa, at the age of 34, he was taking over Amin in a group known as FRONAS. At the age of 36, he recruited people and went to bush and after 5 years he liberated Ugandans. Mr Museveni spent all his youth time preparing for our country, so before abusing him, first judge yourself, what you have done for the country," Mr Galabuuzi said.

In his response, Mr Bwaniaka said the problem with NRM is that they have failed to do the right thing at the right time, adding that local government is all about delivering services to people and not just playing political games.

"If they want politics they should join parliament because parliament is all about politics, but local government is about service delivery. Running after me is a symbol that I have won them and they feel bad that they have no right on me," Mr Bwanika said.

"I have made Wakiso District one of the best performing districts in Uganda and people are happy with me, so they should come knowing that it won't be an easy battle for them," he added.

