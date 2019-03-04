4 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three-Year-Old Shot in the Head in Cape Town

A three-year-old has been shot in the crossfire in a shootout in Rylands, Cape Town and police are on the scene to investigate the incident.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk, the incident took place at around 10:15 at Pook se Bos informal settlement.

He said the child was caught in the crossfire after a group of unidentified men in a white vehicle opened fire in the direction of the address where the child was.

The child was shot in the head.

"The injured child [was] taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," Van Wyk said.

He added that an attempted murder case was being investigated.

