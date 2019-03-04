South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Urges Parents to Sign Consent Forms for HPV Vaccination

press release

As the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination campaign is coming to an end on 15 March, North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha is appealing to parents and caregivers who are yet to sign consent forms to allow health officials to vaccinate their children to do so.

The department together with the Department of Education and Sport Development through school health nurses kick started the first round of HPV vaccination in February in an effort to safeguard health of young girls.

The HPV vaccination campaign is targeted at all grade four girls at public schools who are aged nine. The HPV vaccine prevents cervical cancer.

The department runs the campaign twice a year. The second dose will be administered between August and September 2019.

Elizabeth Moreki, HPV administrator in Moretele Health Sub District said her team has finished administering HPV vaccine and now busy with follow ups.

"We are now busy with mop up operation. We following up on young girls that turned nine years in March, those who were absent on our first visit and children that didn't have consent forms," Moreki said.

MEC Smabatha said the success of an immunisation campaign such as this one is highly reliant on on the parental acceptance of the vaccine as an effective lifesaving immunization.

"It is important that we protect our children, future women of South Africa against cervical cancer. The focus here is prevention and promotion rather than curative.

"I am therefore appealing to all communities to inform parents, caregivers guardians and extended families of these young girls that the vaccination is available and is free.

"Parents need to ensure that they have signed and return the consent forms which they will receive from the school that their child attends. No girl will be vaccinated without parental consent," Sambatha said.

Issued by: North West Health