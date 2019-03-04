South Africa: Parliament Welcomes Arrest of SAPS Administration Clerk

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Police welcomes the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation's (DPCI/Hawks') arrest on corruption charges of an administration clerk attached to the Giyani Cluster Human Resource Development.

The rooting out of corrupt elements within the South African Police Service (Saps) is the first step in strengthening public trust and credibility in Saps. "It is unacceptable that this admin clerk allegedly used their position of authority to demand a R10 000 bribe from job applicants in order to process their application. This abhorrent behaviour goes against the ethos of a caring and capable public service that must deliver quality services, as guided by the Batho Pele principles," said Mr Francois Beukman, the Chairperson of the committee.

These corrupt acts are more worrying in the context of the high unemployment rate and the desperation, especially among the youth, to get any job opportunity possible. "The admin clerk allegedly abused their position and exploited the desperation of the people for their own selfish and corrupt ends. If found guilty, this person must face the full wrath of the law for their misdeeds," Mr Beukman emphasised.

Meanwhile, the committee remains concerned by the ongoing attacks on police officers around the country. The shooting and wounding of two police officers in Newlands West in KwaZulu-Natal highlights the brazen nature of these criminals and their disregard for life and for officers of the law. The continuing attacks on police can only be dealt with when communities share information with police, and police officers are in turn responsive to information shared with them.

It is time that the Saps in collaboration with communities implement preventative strategies to deal with this scourge. The committee will, for its part, continue to engage the Saps in efforts to find workable solutions to this worrying trend.

The committee wishes the wounded Saps officers a speedy recovery and encourages them to continue the noble fight against crime.

Issued by: South African Police Service