Sudan: Al-Bashir Receives Credentials of New Ambassadors

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir received at the Republican Palace Monday credentials of new ambassadors of each of Brazil, Venezuela, China and Mauritania to Sudan.

President of the Republic affirmed Sudan support to the ambassadors in a way that would enable them to fully carry out their task and boost relations with their countries.

Ambassador of Brazil to Sudan said in a press statement that she would seek new means for fostering relations between her country and Sudan and to consolidate cooperation , especially in agricultural; field for cementing the two countries' future partnership.

The Ambassador of China, for his part, praised the progressing Sudan-China relations and said that he would exert his utmost efforts to cement bilateral relations in all fields.

He indicated to ability of the two countries to overcome all challenges via common work , pointing out that Sudan is steadily stepping to over come the external challenges.

The Chinese diplomat expressed his country's appreciation to Sudan endeavors to realize peace and reconciliation in the region.

In the same context , Ambassador of Mauritania said that his meeting with he President of the Republic tackled the distinguished bilateral relations in political and social domains, adding that he conveyed to President Al-Bashir greetings of the Mauritanian President, Mohamed Ould Abdelaziz.