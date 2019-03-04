South Africa: Police to Act On Video Depicting "Assault of Babes Wudumo"

press release

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has learnt with shock and is seriously concerned about the contents of a video which shows a woman being assaulted by a man.

According to social media reports, the victim is Bonkile Simelane, aka "Babes Wodumo".

The said video is currently being analysed, primarily to establish and verify the identities of those in the video.

However, in the meantime, the National Commissioner had ordered police to trace the whereabouts of Ms Wodumo so that a statement can be obtained from her and a case opened if indeed it is her that is being assaulted in the video. A senior member from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit has been dedicated to investigate this case, which case will be overseen by a Major General who is the National Head of the same unit.

"Crimes against women, children and people with disabilities is one of the priorities of the South African Police Service. Therefore, we will do everything to ensure that justice prevails when such incidents are reported to us," said General Sitole.

We are calling upon Ms Wodumo to please register a case at a police station nearest to her.