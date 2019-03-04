Tanzania: Sumbawanga to Settle 600m/ - Teachers' Arrears

THE Sumbawanga Municipal Council in Rukwa Region has pledged to settle 600m/-owed by public primary schools teachers being overdue arrears before the end this fiscal year.

Sumbawanga Municipal Director Mr Jacob Mtalintinya said this while addressing primary school teachers meeting here to discuss among other things how to improve discipline.

Mr Mtalitinya said it was presently possible to settle teachers overdue arrears amounting to 600m/-because the Sumbawanga Municipal Council is set to surpass by far the targeted collection of domestic revenue by 140 per cent in the 2018/19 financial year.

"To-date, the council has collected 97 per cent of the targeted 2.21bn/-, the trend that assures primary school teachers in our municipality to settle all 600m/-we owe you as arrears before the end of this FY ," he added.

The latest statistics available here show that Sumbawanga Municipal Council is leading the pace in the region after collecting 97 per cent of its revenue during this FY followed by Nkasi District Council 66 per cent , Kalambo District Council 32 per cent and Sumbawanga District Council 30 per cent .

A cross section of teachers interviewed by the "Daily News" expressed their joy over the Sumbawanga Municipal Director Mr Mtalitinya determination to settle their long overdue arrears saying such was an incentive to them.