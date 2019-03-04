Uganda: MP Zaake Released On Bail

Gulu — Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake has been released from remand at Gulu Central Prison after being granted bail at the Gulu High Court.

Mr Zaake was charged before the Grade One Magistrate Isaac Kintu on February 22 with treason after he was allegedly involved in stoning of President Museveni's car during Arua Municipality by-election chaos in August last year.

The legislator today [Monday] appeared before the Gulu Judge Stephen Mubiru who ordered for his release on a non cash bail of Shs5 million after his lawyer Henry Komakech Kilama argued that it was the MP's constitutional right to get bail as enshrined in Article 23 (6) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

Mr Zaake's sureties included his wife Bridget Namirembe, his brother Daniel Mugambwa and Muhamad Muwanga Kivumbi, the Member of Parliament for Butambala County.

Justice Mubiru bonded the sureties Shs10 million not cash before adjourning the case to March 14.

Mr Zaake is expected to appear before the Gulu Chief Magistrate Court next week along with the 35 other Arua Treason Suspects for further mention of their case.

Others charged with treason over stoning president Museveni's car include the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, Arua Municipality legislator Kasiano Wadri, Gerald Karuhanga, Ntungamo [Municipality] among others.

The state says they are still investigating the case.