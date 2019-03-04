Uganda: Bobi Wine, Byanyima Rap Kagame, Museveni Over Troubled Relationship

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine has urged President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, to use diplomacy to repair the strained relationship between the two countries amid growing tension.

According to the singer-cum-politician, besides avoiding armed conflict, the two neighbouring East African countries should use regional instruments and international protocols on trade and other forms of regional/international cooperation like East African Community Council of Ministers, the Summit, Court of Justice and farther afield, the General Assembly and Security Council of the United Nations, among others to settle their differences.

"Relying on these bodies will also help us grow a culture of working through institutions and insulate us against the ever-present dangers of personality cults. This way, we build our profiles among the global community of states. We hereby urge the principle actors in this state-of-affairs to stick to the diplomatic path for the benefit of the citizens of either country or the broader peace and prosperity of the Great Lakes Region and our continent Africa," Mr Kyagulanyi said in a statement shared on Monday through his social media platforms.

The MP's statement comes just hours after Oxfam International's executive director Winnie Byanyima said closing borders and restricting movement of people and goods, was hurting incomes and will kill jobs.

"Hello @KagutaMuseveni @PaulKagame you have some explanation to make to us citizens. Are you accountable Excellencies? I'm not taking a side here, and yes I'm making an equivalence. Both leaders need to shape up & manage state relations in our best interests- we the citizens. If they can't, they should ship out & let others restore peaceful relations, human rights & protect jobs & incomes," Ms Byanyima tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rwandans have again been asked by their government to desist from traveling to Uganda.

Rwanda's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Government Spokesperson Dr Richard Sezibera said the safety of any Rwandan travelling to Uganda cannot be guaranteed because the issue of security between the two countries has been a longstanding matter.

"With Uganda, Rwandans have been harassed there, they are imprisoned with no consular access, some are harassed and some are deported. That is a current problem which needs to be dealt with. So, yes, that is a concern and we have to deal with these challenges and continue with integration. We cannot give up just because there are challenges," Dr Sezibera is quoted saying in a report by The New Times.

However, government spokesperson and Uganda Media Centre executive director Mr Ofwono Opondo in response to a list of names of Rwandans, said to be detained in Uganda, recently said they were properly before courts of law.

"Some names listed are properly before courts of law, some hold refugee status and cards although have been frequently in Rwanda thus raising suspicion, others entered Uganda as DRC nationals seeking asylum and some are Ugandan citizens with passports. All these were charged before courts of law in Uganda, but they're at liberty to challenge the charge and jurisdiction of the court," Mr Opondo said in response to a list of names of Rwandans said to be detained in Uganda.