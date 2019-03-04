Tanzania: Vivo, Engen Seal Deal

VIVO Energy has completed transaction with Engen Holdings comprising of an issue of 63.2 million new shares and 62.1 million US dollars in cash with Tanzania becoming one of its new markets.

The cash element of the consideration has been funded by a draw down on V ivo Energy's multi-currency facility. This transaction makes V ivo Energy to increase its position as the largest pan-African independent fuels and lubricants retailer, by a wide margin.

The other new markets for Vivo Energy are Gabon, Malawi, Mozambique, Reunion, Rwanda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. V ivo Energy Chief Executive Officer Christian Chammas, said the announcement opened an important new chapter for Vivo Energy, welcoming around 300 new employees.

"We are adding eight new countries to our network, and increasing our target market by almost 160 million to around 36 per cent of the African continent," Chammas said.

Following the share issuance Engen will hold a circa 5.0 per cent shareholding in V ivo Energy. The transaction adds operations in eight new countries and 230 Engen-branded service stations to Vivo Energy's network, taking its total presence to over 2,000 service stations, across 23 African markets.

On the basis of information provided by Engen, Vivo Energy believes that the 2018 financial performance of the target Group will be similar to 2017.

Increased fuel volumes, driven by the commercial segment, are expected to have been offset by lower margins. V ivo Energy will provide full year guidance for this year, incorporating the 10 months of contribution of the new Engen markets, with its full year results announcement on Wednesday this week.

"In Vivo Energy's first seven years we invested to grow our business, increasing our service station network and adding new and refurbished convenience retail and quick service restaurant offers," Chammas said.

Engen's Kenya operations (where V ivo Energy already operates) is the ninth country included in the transaction.

Yusa Hassan, Managing Director and CEO of Engen said Engen was excited to embark on this growth journey with V ivo Energy, and add another strong and well respected brand to the V ivo Energy Group.

Following the transaction, EHL retains its interest in Engen Petroleum, its South Africa business and refinery, and its businesses in Mauritius, Botswana, Ghana, Namibia, Swaziland and Lesotho, which are not part of the transaction.

Engen's business in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) remains under evaluation by Vivo Energy, pending any agreement between Engen and the DRC government regarding the transfer of the subsidiary holding Engen's DRC.