3 March 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Parliament Condemns Murder of Actor Sibusiso Khwinana

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture condemns what it calls the senseless murder of rising star actor, Mr Sibusiso Khwinana.

The Chairperson of the committee Ms Xoliswa Tom said that Mr Khwinana's passing comes as a blow, not only to his family but to the entire arts industry. "Mr Khwinana's death, especially at such a young age and circumstances under which he was murdered is a deprival of dreams, songs that will never be sung and performances that will never be enjoyed and showcased" said Ms Tom.

The committee called on the South African Police Services (SAPS) to speedily take action in bringing to book those involved in the heinous murder of Mr Khiwinana. The 25-year old was stabbed during an alleged robbery incident on Friday, 01 March 2019 in Pretoria.

The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Khwinana.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

South Africa

Nine Suspects In Thoriso Themane's Murder to Appear In Court

Nine suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane are expected to appear in the Polokwane… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.