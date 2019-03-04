South Africa: Parliament Condemns Murder of Actor Sibusiso Khwinana

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture condemns what it calls the senseless murder of rising star actor, Mr Sibusiso Khwinana.

The Chairperson of the committee Ms Xoliswa Tom said that Mr Khwinana's passing comes as a blow, not only to his family but to the entire arts industry. "Mr Khwinana's death, especially at such a young age and circumstances under which he was murdered is a deprival of dreams, songs that will never be sung and performances that will never be enjoyed and showcased" said Ms Tom.

The committee called on the South African Police Services (SAPS) to speedily take action in bringing to book those involved in the heinous murder of Mr Khiwinana. The 25-year old was stabbed during an alleged robbery incident on Friday, 01 March 2019 in Pretoria.

The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Khwinana.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa