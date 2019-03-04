South Africa: Low Risk of Load Shedding On Monday

There is a low risk of rotational load shedding today, Eskom said on Monday.

"There is a low risk of rotational load shedding today," said the power utility, while also urging residents and business to continue using electricity sparingly so as to ease the demand of electricity.

Eskom advised its customers to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal website, and plan on the assumption that load shedding will take place.

"Eskom will provide regular updates on the status of the power system through all the media platforms," it said.