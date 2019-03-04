4 March 2019

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Low Risk of Load Shedding On Monday

Tagged:

Related Topics

There is a low risk of rotational load shedding today, Eskom said on Monday.

"There is a low risk of rotational load shedding today," said the power utility, while also urging residents and business to continue using electricity sparingly so as to ease the demand of electricity.

Eskom advised its customers to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal website, and plan on the assumption that load shedding will take place.

"Eskom will provide regular updates on the status of the power system through all the media platforms," it said.

South Africa

Nine Suspects In Thoriso Themane's Murder to Appear In Court

Nine suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane are expected to appear in the Polokwane… Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.