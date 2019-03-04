Liberia: Postal Affairs Minister Expresses Confidence in Ecowas' Tit Commissioner Visit

The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, has expressed confidence in the timely visit of delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Liberia headed by the Telecommunications Information Technology (TIT) Commissioner, Dr. Zouli Bonkoungou.

According to a release, Minister Kruah also expressed the ministry's gratefulness for several discussions held with the ECOWAS delegation on Thursday, February 21, 2019, along with Senate Committee on Telecommunications, the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) and the Ministry of Finance.

The discussion centered on ECOWAS regulations that have not been adopted by some member states to include the Public Mobile Communications Networks in the sub-region, which was discussed during the 79th Ordinary Session in December, 2017 and February, 2018.

The parties also discussed the Intra Roaming Traffic connectivity, and the implementation by ECOWAS members states, Cyber Security training, and ICT Infrastructure Development.

The Ministry used the occasion to seek possible assistance for its ongoing National Postal Address System (NAPAS), capacity building for Cyber Security Crime and Inter Regional Connectivity.

The visiting Commissioner, Dr. Bonkoungou expressed his delight for the warm hospitality accorded him by family of Liberia's Postal Affairs Ministry.

Bonkoungou said his tour in the West African region is to see the level of implementation by the regional body with specific emphasis on roaming connectivity.

He informed Minister Kruah that he has taken key notes on the request for training of the staffs.

The Ministry also welcomed Madam Finda Koroma, vice president of ECOWAS Commission to Liberia, whose visit, the ministry said will also strengthen the country's ICT sector.