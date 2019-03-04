South Africa: Cape Town Pastor Considering Plea Agreement On Murder, Rape Charges

A Mitchells Plain pastor facing multiple rape and murder charges in the Western Cape High Court is considering concluding a plea and sentencing agreement.

Keith Bird made a brief appearance before Cape Judge President John Hlophe on Monday when a draft of the Section 105 A document, which is a plea bargain without a trial, involving plea and sentencing negotiations took place.

After reprimanding the accused for wearing a T-shirt to his courtroom and warning him to "dress properly and show decorum", Hlophe postponed the matter to March 11 for the finalisation of the agreement.

Bird is accused of murdering his fiancé, An-Niesa Bardien, 36, six years ago after their engagement was broken off.

He allegedly got a woman to lure Bardien into the bushes near Camp Road in Strandfontein. It is alleged that he strangled her and "crushed her head", using a rock to repeatedly hit her.

Her body was found buried in a shallow grave 10 days later on January 18, 2013.

Four months later, he allegedly raped and strangled Sharvonne Koense, 20, and left her body in the bushes near Baden Powell Road, near Tafelsig.

Koense's half-naked body was discovered that same day.

That same year, Bird - a supervisor at a cleaning company - allegedly recorded himself having sex with a colleague.

Eight rape charges

The State alleges that the woman would have sex with Bird for favours at work. She had not been aware that he had made a recording, which he showed to four co-workers.

For this, he faces four charges of crimen injuria.

He has also been indicted on eight charges of rape.

The first allegedly occurred in January 2014, when he went to the Lentegeur house of a woman he encountered on messaging app, Mxit.

He allegedly threatened to "shock her" if she did not co-operate and forced her to perform oral sex on him. That same day, he allegedly raped her and stole her cellphone.

"The accused returned to the complainant's house after this incident twice every week from January 2014 until May 2014. He threatened her and her family if she didn't comply with this demands," the State alleges in its papers.

In May 2014, he ostensibly met a woman he had encountered on Facebook and offered a modelling job.

She was lured to bushes in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain and forced at knife point to perform oral sex on Bird, the prosecution alleged. Bird had also ostensibly been armed with a Taser.

He is accused of two years later raping a woman in his Lost City house after she agreed to meet him to discuss prospective employment.

Bird allegedly raped her about two weeks later in a bush near Kapteinsklip Station.

