South Africa: Sharks to Make Changes After Stormers Loss

Cape Town — Sharks coach Robert du Preez says his side will make changes following Saturday's uninspiring 16-11 loss to the Stormers in Durban.

In what was considered one of the worst Super Rugby matches of the weekend in terms of entertainment and quality, the Sharks slipped to their first loss of the season in front of their home crowd.

Speaking after the match, Du Preez acknowledged that there would be rotational changes heading into this weekend's clash against the high-flying Bulls at Loftus.

Up until now, the Sharks had named the same starting XV for all three of their Super Rugby matches.

"We will probably make some changes going forward ... we said that we will, and it is part of our rotation policy," Du Preez explained.

"I think our discipline was not good enough. We couldn't get any momentum in the first half and couldn't exit properly, so you're always going to be under the pump.

"We showed glimpses when we had the ball, we just couldn't retain possession and build the phases. We have a couple of things to work on.

"The Stormers are a quality side with quality individual players. We didn't expect that it was going to be easy."

Kick-off at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday is at 17:15.

Source: Sport24