Namibia' 3rd International Oil and Gas Conference, Windhoek

press release

RichAfrica Consultancy is delighted to announce the third edition of Namibia’s International Oil and Gas Conference to be held from 24 to 25 April 2019 at the coastal city of Swakopmund, Namibia.

Themed, ‘Building Partnerships to Transform Africa’s Oil and Gas Industry’, this bespoke thoughtleadership platform is hosted in partnership with the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), endorsement of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, and the support from the African Energy Chamber.

This two-full day conference will be chaired by the Hon. Minister of Mines and Energy, Mr. Tom Alweendo and will feature an opening plenary with other Petroleum Ministers from the region as well as panel discussions by decision-makers and industry players. The programme will cover themes and challenges relevant to the industry from recent exploration activities, financing projects, petroleum infrastructure and logistics, fuel supply, refineries, creating an enabling environment, regional trends, building capacity, collaboration and lessons-learned. The key driver of these exchanges will be to discuss how to leverage partnerships in the quest for a

thriving and sustainable oil and gas industry in Africa.

The Conference will also showcase opportunities in the upstream and downstream industry in Namibia and the region. It will explore the country’s potential to become an oil and gas logistics hub. Delegates will have the opportunity to visit the Fuel Storage Facility in Walvis Bay as well as have access to NAMCOR’s Data Room showcasing farm-in opportunities.

RichAfrica is fortunate to be welcoming many prominent speakers and contributors to the conference including Immanuel Mulunga – Managing Director of NAMCOR, NJ Ajuk - Chairperson of the African Energy Chamber, Maggy Shino - Petroleum Commissioner at the Ministry of Mines & Energy, Paul Eardley-Taylor - Head of Oil & Gas, Southern Africa at Standard Bank, Stanislas Drochon - Director of Africa Oil and Gas, IHS Markit, Nosizwe Nokwe – Macamo - Principal Consultant, Africa Oil Way, Nelson Narciso - President of NNF Consultancy, Nilian Mulemi - CEO of Petrofund, Guillaume Arditti - Founding Partner, Belvedere Advisory, Victoria Sibeya - Acting Executive: Exploration & Production.

There will be a gala dinner under the Namib Desert night sky on 24 April 2019 that will allow delegates an opportunity to catch up with some 200 industry contacts. Be part of this continental conversation to bring about progress towards a sustainable oil and gas industry through partnerships.

For further information, please visit www.namibiaoilandgasconference.com or email info@richafricao.com

Event Details

Date: 24 to 25 April 2019

Venue: Strand Hotel, Swakopmund, Namibia

Issued by RichAfrica Consultancy

For more enquiries:

Contact person: Ndapwilapo Selma Shimutwikeni

Tel: +264 811477006

Email address: selma@richafricaco.com

Website: www.namibiaoilandgasconference.com | www.richafricaco.com

RichAfrica Consultancy is a strategic advisory company that specializes in natural resources law, policy and facilitating investment linkages in Africa.