Uganda: FAO Lauds Government On School Feeding Programme

Ntungamo — The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has lauded the government of Uganda for implementing feeding programme in schools across the country, which has consequently improved enrollment and retention of pupils in school.

Speaking during the commemoration of the 4th African day of school feeding for western region held in Ntungamo District on Friday, Ms Beatrice Okello, a senior programmes officer with FAO who represented the country representative at the function, said the government has been spot on in implementing the school feeding programme with key messages and priorities.

"I am happy to note that the government is making key investment in its youthful population. With the implementation of school feeding programme, there has been increased rate in enrollment rate, cognitive attendance, retention, reduction in repetition and dropout rate. The recently released A'level results show a great achievement in school feeding programme with many scoring highly," Ms Okello said.

The African day of school feeding is commemorated following an African Union resolution on March 1, 2014, to roll out feeding in schools across Africa with a number of African countries including Uganda subscribing to the convention. The day was first commemorated in 2016 in Uganda as well as the rest of Africa.

According to the convention, all children in school should be served a hot meal at mid-day. In Western Uganda, maize porridge mixed with milk was chosen to be served to pupils for breakfast.

The Ntungamo woman Member of Parliament Ms Beatrice Rwakimari said school feeding programme shall go a long way in preventing early pregnancies and early marriages as many young girls could be lured with foodstuffs by men into sexual intercourse.

"Many children are falling prey to men who finally get them pregnant because they are hungry and need something to eat. I urge parents to avoid selling all food and milk produced at home but leave some for feeding their children to reduce the rate of malnutrition in young children," Ms Rwakimari said.

The Director Education standards in the ministry of education Dr Kedress Turyagyenda asked schools not to only look at the school feeding programme, but aid children to realise their full potential.

The Ntungamo District Educzation Officer Ms Peace Atamba asked development partners to fully support schools in the school feeding programme to avoid failure as some parents are failing to enroll their children over poverty.