Tanzania: Relief As Govt Rescinds to Demolish 1,200 Houses

RESIDENTS at Mbuyuni Street in Dodoma Region can now breathe a sigh of relief after the government rescinded its decision to demolish 1,200 houses, promising to conduct a survey and issue them with title deeds.

The decision to survey the land in the area will be yet another move to end a land dispute between the government and residents that has so far lasted for 30 years since 1989. Initially, the authorities had set aside the area for setting up industries in the city.

The decision was announced at the weekend by Dodoma City Council Director Godwin Kunambi, who said that until June 2019, land survey would have been completed and that residents would be issued with their title deeds.

Addressing residents, Mr Kunambi said the city council had convened meetings and agreed that the decision be reviewed because many people would be affected if the government stuck to its plan.

He said Mbuyuni residents were many and there was no alternative area for them to relocate.

"When the area was surveyed to become an industrial zone in 1989 there was only one resident, but today it has about 4,213 residents and over 1,200 households...I have considered the MP's advice for you to retain your plots," he said.

Earlier, Dodoma MP Anthony Mavunde requested Mr Kunambi to rescind the decision for the best interest of his voters.

Mr Mavunde said when he was requesting for votes in 2015, the residents expressed their dismay over the decision to demolish their houses and requested him to help them so that they were not evicted.