Angola: Cuanza Norte - Govt Wants to Improve Conditions in Health Facilities

Ndalatando — The deputy president of the ruling MPLA party Luísa Damião spoke of the government projects to improve the structure of several hospitals and hiring new doctors.

Luísa Damião was speaking Saturday at the end of a visit to the Maternal and Child Hospital in Ndalatando, northern Cuanza Norte province, ahead of March 2, the date of creation of the ruling party's women wing (OMA).

The MPLA official visited the women hospitalised in that health unit to learn of the health care conditions and their plights.

She seized the opportunity to donate children layout kits to the six babies born on March 2 in that health unit.

To mark the date, Luísa Damião chaired the central event under the motto "Angolan Women Toward Development of the Family Welfare".

Cuanza Norte province has 39 health facilities secured by more than 50 physicians and over 300 nurses.