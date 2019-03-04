4 March 2019

Namibia: Police Arrest 60 People in Drug-Related Cases

ARLANA SHIKONGO

SIXTY drug-related arrests were made in February, including 56 Namibians, a Mozambican and three eSwatini (Swaziland) nationals.

Police deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi on Monday said of the drugs seized, cannabis topped the list with a total of 1,2 million kilograms (total value of N$12,4 million). He also said 1,2 kilograms of the cannabis plant valued at N$30,000 was also seized. The total value of drugs seized in February adds up to approximately N$12,9 million.

Other seized drugs include the synthetic drug mandrax, cocaine powder, crack cocaine and abortion pills.

Noting that drugs are especially destructive to the youth, Kanguatjivi said that they "will not relent to fight the use, dealing and possession thereof."

