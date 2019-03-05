Southern Africa: Major New Study Points Way to Cut HIV Infections

Cape Town — Visiting people in their homes to offer them HIV tests, and referring those who test positive to local clinics, can significantly reduce new infections in a community, according to the world's biggest study on how to cut HIV infection rates.

The results of the study, carried out in visits to 50,000 people in Zambia and South Africa over a period of about four years, were announced at a conference in Seattle on Tuesday (African time zones).

The research was undertaken as part of efforts to bring down the stubbornly high infection rates in many parts of Southern Africa. The experts who identified more effective HIV prevention strategies as an urgent need say that HIV incidence remains at "very high levels" – when the study was launched, five people were becoming infected for every two entering treatment.

In the course of the research, community HIV-care providers visited participants annually, offering them voluntary counselling and testing for HIV in their homes. The participants were aged between 18 and 44 and came from 21 communities in urban and peri-urban areas in Zambia and the Western Cape region of South Africa.

Those testing positive were immediately referred for HIV care at local health centres. Participants in one group were placed on anti-retroviral therapy (ART) when their conditions deteriorated enough for them to qualify for treatment under national health guidelines in their country at the time – that is, when the number of white blood cells which fight infection dropped to a certain level.

In its headline finding, the study said the number of new HIV infections in this group declined by 30 percent compared to a group which was not part of the home-counselling and testing intervention.

This decrease was "highly significant", according to Dr. Richard Hayes, a leader of the research and professor of epidemiology and international health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Dr. Sarah Fidler, who co-led the study and is professor of medicine at Imperial College, London, said that although the overall findings of the study were encouraging, there are "important gaps".

"Testing and treatment coverage fall short among young people and men," she said, and this points to a need for further research.

The research was carried out under the auspices of the HIV Prevention Trials Network, a worldwide collaborative clinical trials network which develops and tests interventions designed to prevent HIV infection. Research in Zambia was led by Dr. Helen Ayles of the Zambart research group based at the University of Zambia's School of Medicine, and that in South Africa by Dr. Bock and Dr. Nulda Beyers, both of the Desmond Tutu TB Centre at Stellenbosch University.